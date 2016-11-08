Media: Iranian general met with one of terrorist PKK leaders

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Commander of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani has met with one of the terrorist PKK leaders Cemil Bayık.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, the meeting was held in Süleymaniyye city, which is under control of Kurdish autonomy in northern Iraq.

According to the report, Iranian general asked the terrorist group representative for PKK militants in Sinjar district, Iraq to take part in the operations to liberate Mosul.

A member of the Iraqi parliament's Security and Defense Committee, MP from Kurdistan Democratic Party (Iraq) Shakhawan Abdullah said that according to the agreement with the international coalition forces, if PKK fights Shingal mountain torwards Mosul, it will be shelled: "Hasdi Sabi, Iran and PKK act for the common issue in Iraq. A few days ago, Iranian military experts visited the fronts of Mosul operation by 20 vehicles and met with Hasdi Sabi commanders. It is obvious that Iran use PKK to serve its own interests. There is evidence that PKK gets financial support from Hasdi Sabi."