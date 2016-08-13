​Media: Iranian FM proposed a meeting with Russia and Turkey on Syria

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has proposed to organize a trilateral meeting of Turkey, Russia and Iran to discuss ways of resolving the Syrian crisis in interests of the region. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this information was spread by the al-Hayat newspaper.

On Friday, Zarif, heading the delegation, paid an official visit to Ankara, where he met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

During the visit of the Iranian delegation, the sides vowed to strengthen political cooperation and stressed that the top priority for Ankara and Tehran was to preserve unity and territorial integrity of Syria and prevent formation of separatist Kurdish areas, the newspaper notes.

In addition, sources informed about the possible visit of Erdoğan to Tehran in a few weeks.