Media: High-ranking Armenian officials suspected of corruption

    High-ranking Armenian officials suspected of corruption

    Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ High-ranking officials in Armenia have been receiving multi-million wage premiums for many years, Report informs, citing the Armenian newspaper Hraparak.

    The publication notes that law enforcement agencies are currently studying remittances to the accounts of former officials.

    According to the material, some officials received up to 15 thousand dollars of bonuses every month. In total, it is about several million dollars of bonus payments, which settled in the bank accounts of civil servants.

