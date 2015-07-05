Media: Georgians look to Russia despite past tensions

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Pro-Russian sentiments are on the rise in Georgia as the West is backing away from the South Caucasus nation’s path to Eurointegration and NATO membership, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

"In this fiercely pro-Western nation that fought a brief war with Russia in 2008, few thought the Kremlin could ever regain a toehold," the paper said.

Report informs citing TASS, Russia has recently increased its presence in Georgia by opening Georgian-language outlets of its state-owned news network and deepening investments in the energy industry and other key sectors, according to the paper. At their May summit, the EU leaders also stopped short of talking about the prospects for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to EU membership, the paper said.

Moreover, the EU delayed its plans to ease a visa regime with Georgia.

"The EU caution stemmed from a desire not to inspire backlash from Russia," the paper said.