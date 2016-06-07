Media: Blast hits police bus in Istanbul, 5 injured - URGENT - UPDATED

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ explosion hits Istanbul's Beyazıt district, nearby Vezneciler metro station, as riot police shuttle bus was passing on Tuesday morning.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the explosion took place nearby Vezneciler metro station, close to Istanbul University, around 8:30 a.m.

Gunshots were heard following the explosion.

Five police officers, including one in critical condition, have been reported as injured.

Ambulances have been dispatched to the scene and the injured have been transported to nearby hospitals. The cause of the blast remains unknown. There has been no claims of responsibility for the blast.

***10: 07

Explosion occurred near a police station in Istanbul, Turkey, injuries have been reported, Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti.

The blast occurred in a police bus at the central district of Istanbul, Vezneciler, Beyazit.

The police and ambulances have already arrived at the scene.