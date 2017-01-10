Media: Experts of Russian Defence Ministry determined cause of Tu-154 crash over Black Sea

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Defense Ministry experts after deciphering the flight recorders from the Tu-154 crashed over Black Sea were able to name the causes of the crash.In their view, combination of several factors, the error of the second pilot who messed up the controls during take-off and congestion of the aircraft led to the tragedy. Report informs, newspaper "Life" writes

According to the experts, main cause of the accident was human factor. According to him, in the third minute of the flight, when the plane was at an altitude of 450 m above sea level, sensors of stability system triggered.

The plane started to lose altitude due to the problems with the flaps", - he added.This happened after the 33-year-old captain Alexander Rovenski closed trailing-edge flaps instead of chassis.

The crew tried to turn the aircraft in order to land, but did not manage to do this", said the source.

On the morning of December 25 plane of Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154, flying from Sochi to Syria crashed over the Black Sea.There were 85 passengers and 8 crew members on board.Most of those who were going to Syria, were members of the choir named after Alexandrov.

Also on board were three journalists of Russian TV channels: First, NTV and "Stars" as well as the head of the charity fund "Fair Aid" Elizaveta Glinka and two federal officials.