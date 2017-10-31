Media: Erdoğan refuses to meet with KRG prime minister

© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani, is trying to meet with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for two months, but can’t”.

Report informs, Turkey's Hurriyet daily writes.

The edition says that after the "referendum" held in northern Iraq on September 25, Barzani's family is looking for ways to normalize relations with Turkey.

"Nechirvan Barzani wants to go to Ankara for two months and meet with the Turkish president. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he did not want to meet with him and explained why: "This is not appropriate to my level of competence."

He also pointed out that Barzani's "independence referendum" without consulting with Turkey is another reason: "They have discussed with Israel but did not meet with us", Hurriyet quotes.

Notably, the head of the autonomy, Massoud Barzani, resigned on October 29. His powers are executed by Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani. He is the nephew of M. Barzani.