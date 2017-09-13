 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media: Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service detained

    Oleg Korshunov detained on suspicion of malfeasance© ТАСС/ Александр Демьянчук

    Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation Oleg Korshunov was detained on suspicion of malfeasance, Report informs citing the TASS.

    "Korshunov detained. He is suspected of malfeasance", said a source familiar with the situation.

    Answering a question about a possible measure of restraint, the agency's interlocutor replied that "the investigation will seek arrest”.

    "The measure of restraint may be taken tomorrow, September 14," source said.

    The deputy director is on vacation with the subsequent retirement.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi