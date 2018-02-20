Media: clashes erupted in Iran between security forces and members of Sufi Gonabadi Dervishes group

© AFP

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Fierce clashes erupted on Monday in sensitive areas north of Tehran between security forces and members of the Sufi Gonabadi Dervishes group. Report informs citing the Interfax, Arabic international newspaper headquartered in London Asharq al-Awsat writes.

Reports said that three Iranian policemen were killed after a Dervish bus driver ran them over.

Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi, a spokesman for the police said that three policemen were killed in the clashes.

Al-Madi said that security forces would be very strict in dealing with any “illegal” act that threatens the country’s security.