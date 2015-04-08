 Top
    Media: "Armenia's foreign exchange reserves to deplete soon"

    Last year, this figure amounted to two billion dollars

    Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ The international foreign exchange reserves of Armenia can deplete soon.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the country's Central Bank made a report on it.

    The report said that the foreign exchange reserves amounted to 491 million dollars till April 1 of this year. The figure stood at two billion dollars last year. 300 million dollars of 500 million loan from the European Union was allocated to Armenia's foreign exchange reserves.

    According to the Armenian media, 70 million dollars of the foreign currency reserves is spent for a month: "If this process continues in this speed , the foreign exchange reserves will completely deplete."

