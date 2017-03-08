Media: Armenia appoints new ambassador to Russia

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian ambassador in Russia Oleg Esayan will be replaced by Vardan Toganyan on March 9, Report informs referring to Armenian newspaper Jamanak.

“Vardan Toganyan studied international relations and passed PhD defense in Erevan State University. In 2001 he completed doctoral study in Institute of Social and Political Studies of Russian Academy of Sciences. Toganyan was mentioned in Panama Papers, which includes information on offshore companies and persons linked to them. In 2014 Vardan Toganyan became shareholder of “Shoghakn” engaged in polishing of diamonds”, the publication says.

Notably, information on resignation of Armenian ambassador in Russia Oleg Esayan appeared soon after famous anchorman of political talk shows in Russian state television Vladimir Solovyov visiting Erevan blamed him for inaction.