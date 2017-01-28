 Top
    Media: 40 Turkish military seek political asylum in Germany

    Most of them are officers

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ About 40 Turkish military servicemen in NATO bases in Germany, asked for political asylum from government of Germany, Report informs, referring to TASS.

    The magazine Spiegel informs that most of them are officers. Federal migration agency (BAMF) and internal ministry say their petitions will be processed routinely.

    According to earlier information, on February 2 chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Turkey with official visit. 

