    Media: 200 killed in nuclear test site collapse in North Korea

    Incident occurred in underground tunnel at the Punggye-ri site

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 200 people have been killed at Kim Jong-un's nuclear test site in the North Korea after a tunnel collapsed.

    Report informs citing the Mirror.co.uk, a collapse occurred during the construction of an underground tunnel at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the northeast of North Korea on October 10.

    According to report, 100 people were trapped in underground tunnels, and a further collapse occurred during the rescue operation, suggesting that a total of 200 people may have been killed.

