Media: 18 Iranian servicemen killed in Syria bombing

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ 18 Iranian soldiers were killed as a result of the bombing of a military base in Syria.

Report informs citing the ISNA, senior officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were among them.

Many media outlets, including the Associated Press, have referred to the news of this Iranian agency and reported on the death of Iranian soldiers.

Iranian officials in turn, have said the Iranians have not been killed as a result of the missile strikes on Syria.

Sky News Arabic edition said at least 40 people were killed and 60 wounded as a result of the attack on weapon storage owned by Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

It is not yet clear which country has subjected Syria to air strikes. US, British and Israeli officials have not commented on the incident.