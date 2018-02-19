 Top
    Media: 10 citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey sentenced to life term in Iraq

    One more woman from Turkey was sentenced to death

    Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Iraqi court sentenced ten women - citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan - to life term for supporting Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization.

    Report informs citing the Al Sumaria TV channel that the statement came from representative of the country's High Judicial Council Abdel Sattar Birkdar.

    He said one more woman from Turkey was sentenced to supreme penalty - capital punishment - for supporting IS.

    Media report that Iraqi authorities detained some hundreds of IS militants' wives. Among them are the citizens of the EU and Asian countries, the United States and Russia. 

