 Top
    Close photo mode

    Media: 1 policeman killed and 2 injured in a shootout with militants in southeast Turkey

    The police believe that the attack carried out by Kurdish rebels

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least one policeman was killed and two were wounded in the south-east of Turkey, Report informs referring to the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

    The injured were taken to hospital.

    The police believe that the attack carried out by Kurdish rebels. The incident occurred in the province of Adiyaman during a security forces operation in the village Komur.

    According to their version, the militants may be linked to PKK, party that outlawed and recognized in the country as a terrorist organization.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi