Measles reaches epidemic level in Georgia, population to be vaccinated for free

Tbilisi. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Incidence of measles infection has reached 335 in Georgia since the beginning of the year, Report's local bureau informs citing the Ministry of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Health, Labour and Social Affairs of Georgia David Sergeenko.

He said measles infection has reached the epidemic level and the only way to fight this disease is vaccination: "At today's meeting, the government will make a decision that vaccination against measles will be free for all citizens."

The minister noted that the government is discussing the complex measures against the spread of the measles epidemic and it is not excluded that the vaccine against this disease will be compulsory.

Notably, vaccination against measles has earlier been free for the citizens up to the age of 40 in Georgia.