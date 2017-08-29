Permissible concentration of sulfur dioxide exceeds in burning chemical plant in Yerevan

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the area of the burning Nairit chemical plant in Yerevan, the maximum permissible concentration of sulfur dioxide exceeded by 1.2-1.7 times.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, said the press service of the Ministry of Nature Protection of Armenia.

At the same time, the concentration of nitrogen dioxide did not exceed the corresponding figures.

Fire at a large chemical plant in Yerevan continues for the second day. The Firefighters worked all night long and fire was extinguished in 3 out of 4 concrete tanks with ethanol.

The Nairit plant, one of the oldest chemical enterprises in Armenia, is on the verge of bankruptcy. During these years, the shares of the Nairit plant, which originally belonged to the Ministry of Industry, several times passed from hand to hand, but none of the shareholders and investors have invested enough money for reconstruction of the plant. The management of the plant had scandals several times in connection with Late salary payment.

Two-thirds of the plant's employees, among whom there were many highly qualified specialists, were dismissed in February 2015.