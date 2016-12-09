Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ A masked men attacked exchange office in Yerevan.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the incident took place on December 9.

According to police, unidentified masked person demanded money from employee of an exchange office in the store, threatening with a firearm. But the employee refused to give money. Then masked person fired in the store and went into hiding.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. At present, investigation is underway.