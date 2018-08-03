Maria Zakharova: Preparation for fifth Caspian summit is very effective and constructive

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ / Preparation for the fifth Caspian summit, including the work on Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, is very effective and constructive.

Report informs citing the TASS, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Next week we will give detailed information on this issue. The preparation on [Convention] is very intensive, constructive and effective. Rarely everything happens together... This is one of those times", - she said.

On August 12, Kazakhstan, Aktau will host the fifth Caspian summit, which will be attended by the heads of the Caspian States: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan. The main final document of the summit should be the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, the draft which was agreed within the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Caspian States on December 4-5 2017 in Moscow.