Manas Airport in Bishkek reopened

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Manas International Airport in Kyrgyz capital resumed work in normal mode after the Turkish Boeing 747 crash near Bishkek.

Report informs citing the Sputnik Kyrgyzstan, it is said in the press-service of the airport.

"International airport " Manas " began to work in normal mode", - said the representative of the airport.

Search and rescue operations continue at the accidentsite with participation of airport specialists.

Notably, cargo airplane of Turkish company “ACT Airlines” traveling from Hong Kong airport crashed today morning to buildings in settlement “Dacha-Su” while landing to Manas airport near Bishkek due to adverse weather condition. At least 37 people are reported dead in the accident 2 kilometers from airstrips of Manas airport.