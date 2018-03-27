Man swallowed by malfunctioning escalator in Istanbul - VIDEO

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ An escalator collapsed and swallowed a man during rush hour at an underground station in Istanbul.

Report informs citing the Hurriyet. CCTV shows dozens of people walk down an escalator which was not moving at Ayazaga Metro station.

But it suddenly jolted into life, pushing people quickly down the metal stairs before a section collapsed, opening a large gaping hole that swallowed a man.

The victim, was reportedly trapped for one hour under the metal stairs. After he was rescued by firefighters, he was taken by ambulance to hospital.