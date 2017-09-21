Main discussion topics between Turkish and Russian presidents named

© RİA Novosti

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The main topics that president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will discuss with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are announced.

Report informs referring to the Haber7, Dmitri Peskov, press secretary for the Russian president stated.

“Intensive work is being carried out related with the meeting of leaders of two countries. When the agenda of the meeting is determined we will announce it for public” D.Peskov said.

The main topics to be discussed between the presidents of Turkey and Russia are following: the situation in de-escalation zones in Syria jointly created by Russia, Turkey and Iran, Turkey’s purchase of S-400 anti-ballistic missiles from Russia, “referendum” to be held in the north of Iraq, bilateral economic-trade relations.

It was reported that unofficial sources have also released information about the upcoming meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin in Ankara on September 28.