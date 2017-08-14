Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi appointed Chairman of Expediency Discernment Council

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian supreme leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi as Chairman of the Expediency Discernment Council.

Report informs citing Iranian media, late Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani served in this position from 1989 till his death in 2017.

Mohsen Rezaei has been reinstated as Secretary of the Expediency Council.

Notably, Iranian Expediency Discernment Council was created on February 6, 1988. Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi worked as Iranian prosecutor general in 1999-2009. He was born in Najaf, Iraq in 1948, and is currently a citizen of Iraq and Iran.