Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, together with his former deputy, applied on Wednesday for candidacy for the post of president, on May 19.

Report informs citing the Tasnim, Ahmadinejad and his former deputy Hamid Baqaee signed up at Iran’s Interior Ministry in Tehran on Wednesday to run for president.

Notably, Ahmadinejad was a two-term president taking the office for 8 years during 2005-2013 years.