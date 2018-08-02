Mahmoud Ahmadinejad addressed to Donald Trump

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former President of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad urged US President Donald Trump to disclose the names and bank accounts of relatives of Iranian government officials living in USA with Green Card (green card), Report informs citing the Anadolu agency.

"Mr DonaldTrump release the list of relatives of Iranian Government officials that have GreenCards and BankAccounts in the UnitedStates if you have such a list." M. Ahmadinejad tweeted.

He also accused the judicial authority and the current head of the judicial system, ayatollah Sadeq Larijani, of corruption.

Notably, two days ago M. Ahmadinejad appealed the Interior Ministry for permission to hold protests against the situation in the country. The Interior Ministry has not yet responded to the request of the former Iranian president.