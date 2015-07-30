Magnitude 5.0 quake hits southern city of Mersin, Turkey

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit Turkey's southern city of Mersin early on Thursday. The epicenter of the earthquake was reported to be the Gulf of Mersin.

Report informs Turkish media citing the Boğaziçi University Kandilli Observatory and Research Institute, the quake struck the mediterrenean city at 1 a.m.

The observatory further added that the quake was centered in the shore of Karataş district of Adana province and mainly influenced neighboring Mersin.

The quake was also felt in Adana, Osmaniye, Kahramanmaraş and Gaziantep provinces.

Mersin's locals took to the streets after the powerful quake and some families spent the night on the streets and in public parks.

No casualties have been reported after the quake.