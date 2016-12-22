Machinations revealed in Russian military base in Armenia

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Machinations with the purchase of food for a large sum revealed in Russian military base in Armenia.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Rostov-on-Don completed the investigation of Colonel Denis Zorin's case, who held senior positions in food service for South and Central military districts.

He is accused of fraud and abuse of office.

According to investigators, the colonel was involved in the machinations of the procurement of food for soldiers of Russian military base No 102 in Gyumri.

Denis Zorin's alleged accomplice - the chief of food service of military base Vladimir Firsov was sentenced to seven years in June 2016.