Lukashenko ready for any reforms and transformations

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko says he is ready for any reforms and transformations. The Belarusian leader made the statement at he talked to the media at polling station No.1 on 11 October, Report informs referring to Belarusian BelTA Agency.

The President stressed that the main principle of his 20-year policy is “everything should calm, without revolutions”, especially in the economic sector. According to the head of state, if in the politics and legislation it is possible to pass drastic laws, the economic sector will not tolerate any dramatic changes: “It will surely backfire.”

“That is why I have been pursuing an evolutionary path even when I know that this path will not produce fast results, but I understand it will not be painful for the people,” said Alexander Lukashenko.

According to the President, he is ready for any reforms. However, he doubts if people need them. “It is easy to say “let’s go forward”. I am ready for any transformations and reforms, including revolutionary ones, although it is not my principle,” Alexander Lukashenko said. “I am ready to do as you wish. No one will blame me for doing something against the people,” he said. Alexander Lukashenko stressed that he had promised Belarusians he would act as they wish. “I do as you like. If you give me carte blanche to any change and revolutionary transformation, if you want it, we will do it,” he said.

The head of state reiterated that it is better to go an evolutionary way, without any drastic changes and revolutions.