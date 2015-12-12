Lukashenko calls upon Russia and Turkey to implement friendlier relations

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, is calling on Turkey and Russia to work towards a compromise; "To at least to take a half-step towards one another" and restore the friendly relations the two countries once had towards one another, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

"Mistakes happen, but it is not necessary to escalate them; Instead, it is better to work towards understanding and compromise. This very much applies to the latest conflict between Turkey and Russia," Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Saturday during an international conference on the policy of neutrality.

"Instead of stirring up passions, it would be better to take at least a half-step towards one another - And thus, problems could be solved and the friendly, close relations that once existed between these two people and governments and certainly will again," stated the Belarus president.

Relations between Turkey and Russia entered a crisis following the downing of a Russian Su-24 bomber by a Turkish F-16 over Syria on November 24. The president of Russia referred to this act as a "stab in the back" initiated by accomplices of terrorists. The head of the Russian state signed a decree to ensure national security as well as impose certain economy sanctions against Turkey in response to this event.