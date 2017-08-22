Long queue of visa applicants emerge in front of US Embassy in Moscow

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/A long queue of visa applicants has emerged in front of the US Embassy in Moscow.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, today is the last day for issuing visas by diplomatic representation to Russian citizens.

On September 1, visa issuance will be interrupted. For this reason, there is a long queue in front of the embassy building. There are also those who come to interview for a visa or to get a readymade visa.

Notably, US Embassy suspends issuance of non-immigration visas in Russia. Starting from 1 September this year, tourist visas will be issued only in Moscow.