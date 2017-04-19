London explosion leaves two injured

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ A policeman has been injured and another man has suffered serious burns after an explosion at a North London house.

Report informs citing TASS, Scotland Yard official said.

According to the official, police were called to a disturbance at a residential address in Haringey. The explosion occurred when law enforcement officers arrived on a call to one of the houses in Haringey.

"At the moment, information was received about two wounded. One man has suffered serious burns, policeman wounded in the arm", the official added.

Ambulances and fire guard sent to the spot. An investigation is underway.