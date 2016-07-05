 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Lithuanian FM: Visa regime with Georgia will be canceled this autumn

    Linas Linkevicius: Georgia has a visa-free regime

    Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union will cancel visa regime with Georgia this autumn.

    Report informs citing the Georgian media, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said.

    "Georgia has a visa-free regime. The EU Commission has issued a political statement", said the Lithuanian diplomat.

    According to him, the changes to the agreement are not excluded:

    "Certain changes may be done due to security measures. I think we will complete this process by the beginning of this autumn", said Linas Linkevicius.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi