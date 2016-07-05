​Lithuanian FM: Visa regime with Georgia will be canceled this autumn

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union will cancel visa regime with Georgia this autumn.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said.

"Georgia has a visa-free regime. The EU Commission has issued a political statement", said the Lithuanian diplomat.

According to him, the changes to the agreement are not excluded:

"Certain changes may be done due to security measures. I think we will complete this process by the beginning of this autumn", said Linas Linkevicius.