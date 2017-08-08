List of new Iran government members submitted to parliament

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has submitted the list of the government members to Presidium of the Parliament.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, there are no women among 17 people, candidates for membership to the new government.

According to information, the youngest candidate is 36 years old. Mohammad Javad Azeri-Jehrumi has been nominated for the position of Minister of Information and Scientific Technologies.

The oldest candidate is 65-year-old incumbent Minister of Oil Bijan Namdar Zangane.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (58) has also maintained his position.

Thus, 9 ministers from the previous government have maintained their positions. Eight new members have been included in the new government.

Notably, the parliamentary elections were held in Iran on February 26. Some 290 people are represented in the parliament.