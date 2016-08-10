Libya closes FETO-linked schools

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Schools tied to Gülenist terror organization (FETO) closed in Libya.

Report informs Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, said in an interview with "Anadolu" news agency.

Notably, Cavusoglu talked about perspective of the relations between the two countries on August 10 during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Russia.

"West does not determine future of our relations with Russia", - minister said in an interview.