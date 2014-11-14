​Lebedev: The disaffiliation of Ukraine from the CIS will lead to more negative consequences for the country itself than for the organization

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Some politicians opposed to Ukraine's membership in the Commonwealth claim about its disaffiliation from the CIS. This was stated by CIS Executive Committee Chairman Sergey Lebedev, who is currently on his official visit to Baku, while commenting on the question of the organization's reaction on the statements about the disaffiliation of Ukraine.

According to him, there had been no single statement of Ukrainian officials: "Therefore, Ukraine is still a member of in the Commonwealth to this day and I hope it won't leave".

Mr. Lebedev also expressed his opinion on the impact of possible disaffiliation of Ukraine on the CIS organization: "I will not deny that Ukraine in its human and economic potentials is an important part of the Commonwealth, but still it is an only one member of CIS, and believe that Ukraine's disaffiliation from the CIS will bring more negative consequences for Ukraine itself than for CIS. The Commonwealth will carry this out, but for Ukraine it would be very hard, and I would not like to see it happen".