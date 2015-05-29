 Top
    Leaders of CIS countries sign action plan on economy

    Next meeting will be held in Dushanbe on October 30

    Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Heads of Government of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) signed an action plan on joint solution of financial and economic issues, as well as the strategy for ensuring the safety of traffic in the international transportations at the Council of meeting in Kazakhstan. 

    Report informs referring to Russian media. 

    These documents cover the joint solutions of the financial and economic issues included into the CIS interstate program up to 2020 and were urgent for thoses countries in 2014, as well as the implementation of documents adopted to regulate the innovative co-operation.

    In addition, the concept on border cooperation, as well as the CIS countries' action plans up to 2020 are also discussed at the meeting.

    The next meeting will be held in Dushanbe on October 30.

