Leader of Tajik opposition shot dead in Istanbul

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ One of the leaders of the Tajik radical opposition Umarali Kuvatov was shot down on the street in Istanbul, Report informs citing BBC. According to the provided information, his wife and children witnessed the murder.

Umarali Kuvatov was the leader of the opposition movement 24. Kuvatov emigrated from Tajikistan to Russia in 2012, and then left it. He was arrested in late 2012 in the UAE at the request of Tajikistan. Then he was released and moved to Turkey.