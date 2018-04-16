Leader of protest action in Yerevan taken to hospital with wounds

© Sputnik

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday was taken from Baghramyan Avenue to hospital, in capital city Yerevan, Report informs citing the Tert.am.

His face, legs were injured by barbed wire.

Notably, clashes between participants of protest action and forces of law and order are continuing on Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan.