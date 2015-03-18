 Top
    Lawyer: For investigation of Boris Nemtsov's murder assigned 20 examinations

    On the appointment of all examinations the attorneys and defendants were notified

    Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ For the murder of a Russian politician Boris Nemtsov were assigned 20 examinations. Report informs referring to "Interfax", it was stated by a lawyer for the accused Zaur Dadaev, Ivan Gerasimov.

    "For investigation of Boris Nemtsov's murder assigned 20 examinations. These are forensic, biological, molecular genetic, forensic, ballistic and others", said I.Gerasimov.

    He also said that on the appointment of all examinations the attorneys and defendants were notified

    Boris Nemtsov was shot dead in Moscow on the night of February 28. 

