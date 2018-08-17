Law enforcement bodies of Armenia conducted search of apartment of ex-premier's daughter

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Law enforcement officers searched the apartment of the daughter of former Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan, Report informs citing the Armenian media.

A few days ago, searches also took place in the native village of Abrahamyan - Mkhchyan, in Artashat district, in particular, at the local wine-cognac factory owned by H. Abrahamyan. Weapons and ammunition were found in factory. The brother of Abrahamyan, Jonik Abrahamyan was also detained.

For many years Hovik Abrahamyan was one of the main functionaries of the Republican Party of Armenia. In 2008-2014 – he was a speaker of the parliament, in 2014-2016 - the Prime Minister of Armenia. Soon after resigning from office, the Prime Minister left the party.