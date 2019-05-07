Lavrov, Zarif to discuss situation in South Caucasus and around Caspian Sea

The foreign ministers of Russia and Iran, Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif, will discuss the situation in Syria and Venezuela on May 8 during negotiations in the Russian capital, as well as the topics of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan on Iran's nuclear program, Report informs citing the Russian Foreign Ministry. During the talks, it is planned to discuss the current state of the comprehensive ties between Russia and Iran and concrete steps to further advance them. Discussions will be held on key topics of the international and regional agenda, including the Syrian settlement, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, the SCO, JCPOA, Venezuela.

The ministry noted that official Moscow supports Tehran’s balanced approach, which remains a responsible participant in JCPOA, and does not recognize unlawful US sanctions imposed unilaterally against Iran and its partner countries.

"Americans use this method of unfair competition in world markets, including energy, despite the fact that the IAEA regularly confirms the exclusively peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.