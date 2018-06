© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia expects that the next, fifth summit of the Caspian states will be held in 2018.

Report informs citing the TASS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today following talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

"Kazakhstan will host the next, already fifth Caspian summit", minister said. "We hope that it will be held next year as heads of states agreed".