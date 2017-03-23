Lavrov: Russia ready to discuss with US further reduction of nuclear capacities

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is prepared to discuss with the United States the possibility of further reduction of nuclear capabilities.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He noted that it is necessary to wait for the new US administration to finalize the priorities of its policy.

"We are ready to discuss the possible further gradual reduction of nuclear capabilities but taking into account all factors that affect strategic stability," he said speaking at the Russian General Staff's Military Academy.

At the same time, Lavrov stressed that it is necessary to involve all other states in this process.