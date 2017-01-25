Lavrov: Russia prepares package of measures to protect Russian diplomats abroad

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has prepared a package of measures for protection of Russian diplomats abroad, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already approved it. Report informs referring to the TASS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, speaking at the State Duma.

"The murder of the Russian ambassador in Ankara Andrei Karlov stressed the urgent need to enhance the security of Russian overseas agencies and their employees, - he said – In the interagency format was prepared a package of measures, which was approved by the President of Russia, and Russian Prime Minister gave relevant instructions."

"We try to implement them. This work requires additional resources and we need your support”, said Lavrov, speaking to deputies.