Lavrov: Russia informed about possible military plans of US and other countries

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is secured with guaranteed information about the plans which are hatched by the US military and other countries against its relations.

Report informs citing the TASS, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov told while speaking to the participants of the All-Russian youth educational forum "Territory of meanings".

"Our security of information about plans which are hatched against the Russian Federation by the militaries and the US and other Western countries is guaranteed," Lavrov said.