Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has no territorial claims to neighboring states.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said n an interview with the newspaper Argumenti i Fakti.

"Russia is a peaceful state. We have no territorial claims to our neighbors. We are interested to be surrounded by prosperous, countries with which we would build partnership relations in the spirit of good-neighborliness", Lavrov said.