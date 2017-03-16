Lavrov: Restoring Russian-Turkish ties would benefit security in South Caucasus

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ / The phased restoration of Russian-Turkish ties will benefit security and stability in South Caucasus.

Report informs citing the TASS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Armenian magazine Regional Post - Caucasus.

According to him, withdrawal of Russia-Turkey relations from the multi-month crisis will increase confidence and mutual understanding in the region.

He said that the normalization of Russian-Turkish relations should not be viewed as a process that could harm other states. “Russia has no hidden agenda. We do not build political or economic alliances directed against third countries and infringing upon anyone's interests"- Lavrov said. Russia will be ready to provide active assistance to Armenia and Turkey when they sit at the negotiating table, minister added.