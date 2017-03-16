 Top
    Close photo mode

    Lavrov: Restoring Russian-Turkish ties would benefit security in South Caucasus

    'Normalization of relations between Moscow and Ankara cannot harm other states'

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ / The phased restoration of Russian-Turkish ties will benefit security and stability in South Caucasus

    Report informs citing the TASS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Armenian magazine Regional Post - Caucasus.

    According to him, withdrawal of Russia-Turkey relations from the multi-month crisis will increase confidence and mutual understanding in the region.

    He said that the normalization of Russian-Turkish relations should not be viewed as a process that could harm other states. “Russia has no hidden agenda. We do not build political or economic alliances directed against third countries and infringing upon anyone's interests"- Lavrov said. Russia will be ready to provide active assistance to Armenia and Turkey when they sit at the negotiating table, minister added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi