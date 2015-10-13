Lavrov: Moscow satisfied with Russia-US military dialogue on Syria

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is satisfied with the dialogue on Syria established with the United States through military channels, though regrets Washington's unwillingness to coordinate its anti-terrorism efforts with other actors in the region, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We need to coordinate our steps. We are pleased that we have been able to develop a mechanism to avoid unintentional incidents through Russian and US military departments, but we are disappointed by the fact that the Americans, at least for now, cannot take the next step and begin to truly coordinate efforts with all those involved in the fight against terrorism on Syrian territory," Lavrov told reporters.

Washington has also yet to respond to Russia's call for humanitarian cooperation in the war-torn country, the minister said.

Moscow is sure that a significant proportion of weapons the United States sends to the so-called Syrian opposition ends up in the hands of the terrorists, Sergei Lavrov said.

"I'll be honest, we have no doubts that at least a significant part of these weapons ends up in the hands of terrorists. Even the United States is worried about this," Lavrov told the NTV channel in an interview.

Russia is "all for" coordinating efforts with Syria's moderate opposition, including the Free Syrian Army, and is currently awaiting advice and contacts from the United States and other Western partners, Russian Foreign Minister said.

"As for coordination with the Syrian opposition, we are all for this. We have asked our partners for several days now to advice us on whom from the Syrian patriotic opposition, which rejects terrorist methods, we could establish contacts with. They promise to provide the relevant coordinates, we expect this to happen," Lavrov told reporters.