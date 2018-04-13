Lavrov: Even smallest miscalculation on Syria "can lead to new waves of migrants"

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Ultimatums and threats do not help dialogue on Syria.”

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a joint press conference with his Dutch counterpart, Stef Block, in Moscow, commenting on the US President Donald Tramp's view on possible military operations in Syria.

"Even the smallest miscalculation in Syria could lead to new waves of migrants. God forbid anything adventurous will be done in Syria following the Libyan experience. Now, I hope, no one will gamble on embarking on such a risky venture", he added.